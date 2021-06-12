Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is "awake" in hospital after collapsing in the Euro 2020 match against Finland, said the Danish Football Association.

The 29-year-old's condition has been "stabilised", according to tournament organisers Uefa.

The Group B game was suspended before half-time after the Inter Milan player fell to the ground.

Referee Anthony Taylor immediately called for medical support and Eriksen received treatment on the field.

Eriksen received CPR before the players were taken off the pitch and the match was postponed.

Uefa confirmed the match had been suspended because of a medical emergency.

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated," it said.

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

The incident happened as a throw-in was played towards him near the end of the first half.

His distressed team-mates surrounded him and the shocked supporters in Copenhagen were visibly upset as the player was treated.

More to follow.