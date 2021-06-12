Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Mark Bosnich became acquainted with Ange Postecoglou through media work

Ange Postecoglou will face a hugely increased level of scrutiny at Celtic, says Mark Bosnich, but the former Australia goalkeeper has backed the new manager to succeed in Scotland.

Bosnich got to know former Australia and Melbourne Victory boss Postecoglou while working as a media pundit.

Postecoglou has left Yokohama F Marinos to take over a Celtic squad that ended season 2020-21 without a trophy.

"The real acid test will be winning," Bosnich told BBC Scotland.

"Managing in Australia, managing in Japan and even the Australia national team is not managing in the Scottish Premiership and it's definitely not managing Celtic.

"We know the size of Celtic and its worldwide support and also the scrutiny he'll be under in Glasgow will be like no other that he's used to."

Bosnich says Postecoglou "loves playing an attractive brand of football" and has "had success pretty much wherever he's gone".

"He will play attractive football no matter what the criticism that may come his way because a lot of the time it's high risk football," said former Manchester United and Aston Villa keeper Bosnich.

"He doesn't just play it for the sake of it, he plays it because he wants it eventually to be winning football. Whether or not he'll get that type of time at Celtic is another question altogether.

"I'm not a betting man but if someone said to me, 'gentlemen's bet, will he do it or not?' I would back him all the time."