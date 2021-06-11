Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ange Postecoglou could turn to Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan as his first Celtic signing, with the 29-year-old out of favour at Brighton. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Nathan Patterson, 19, insists he can cope with the pressure of playing for Scotland at Euro 2020 after featuring in massive Old Firm and European matches for Rangers this season. (Herald) external-link

Nathan Patterson says he has learned his lesson after last season's ban for a Covid-19 breach and thanks Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for support during a difficult time. (Daily Record) external-link

Kieran Tierney is a "centre back turned winger" and will be a Euro 2020 standout, says former Scotland captain Scott Brown. (Daily Record) external-link

Arsenal are holding talks with Kieran Tierney over a contract extension. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland can be Euro 2020 heroes if they "dare to believe" and go for it, is the rallying call from former international Stuart McCall. (Press & Journal) external-link

Jim McCalliog, who scored Scotland's decisive goal in a famous 3-2 win at Wembley in 1967, reckons 20-year-old Billy Gilmour should be thrust into the starting line-up at Euro 2020. (Scotsman) external-link

Ryan Christie will be wanted man after Euros, says former Scottish FA coach Donald Park, who first came across the Celtic attacker when he was a kid at Inverness Caley Thistle. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former star Kenny Dalglish suspects new manager Ange Postecoglou will be "up against it" as Celtic bid to fight back against champions Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link