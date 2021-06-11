Last updated on .From the section Everton

Nuno Espirito Santo was manager at Wolves from 2017 until the end of last season

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is the strong favourite to be named as Everton's new manager.

The Portuguese is emerging as the preferred choice of owner Farhad Moshiri after leaving Wolves at the end of last season.

Talks with Everton have progressed after the 47-year-old's negotiations with Crystal Palace broke down.

He was on a shortlist to succeed Carlo Ancelotti along with West Ham manager David Moyes.

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez was also discussed.

Moyes has agreed a new contract at West Ham and it now looks like Nuno will make a swift Premier League return at Everton, replacing Italian Ancelotti who left the Toffees to return to Real Madrid.