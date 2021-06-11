Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry's Will Patching came close with a free-kick for Derry at the end of the first half

A Marc Walsh goal deep into injury time rescued a point for Derry City as they stretched their unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw with Bohemians at the Brandywell.

The visitors had taken a late lead when Ali Coote opened the scoring in the 83rd minute.

Supporters were able to return to the ground for the first time in 15 months, with a small crowd enjoying a tight contest.

Derry are still looking for a first home Premier Division win this season.

They have now lost four and drawn four of their eight outings at the Brandywell, but Friday night's late draw did move them up a place in the table to seventh.

Coote's opener was a fine strike from just over 20 yards out, with the winger letting the ball roll across him before drilling a low shot past Nathan Gartside and into the corner.

It looked like Ruaidhri Higgins' men had missed their last chance to equalise when sub Jack Malone guided a free header straight at keeper James Talbot in the closing stages.

However, fellow sub Walsh grabbed his first Derry goal in the 94th minute when a Danny Lafferty cross made its way to him at the back post and his shot looked to be saved by Talbot, but he was behind the line so the goal stood.

The best effort on goal of a very close first half came in the final minute when Derry's in-form Will Patching forced an excellent save from visiting goalkeeper James Talbot.

Derry had started the match brightly and Lafferty was too high when he tried to chip Talbot from distance and just a few moments later Ronan Boyce headed over the crossbar from a Patching free-kick.

The Candystripes had a few penalty appeals turned down before Dawson Devoy had Bohs' first opportunity of the evening when he went through on goal, but could not find the target.

Derry goalkeeper Gartside then saved easily from Ross Tierney before an engaging first half drew to a close with that Patching free-kick.

Bohs were on the front foot immediately after the break and almost scored seconds after the restart, before a last-ditch challenge by Ronan Boyce managed to cut out a dangerous Tierney cross.