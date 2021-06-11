Last updated on .From the section Watford

Fletcher played against Premier League newcomers Watford earlier this season

Watford have agreed a deal to sign striker Ashley Fletcher.

Fletcher, whose contract with Middlesbrough recently expired, will join the Hornets on 1 July.

The 25-year-old scored 28 goals in 108 appearances for Boro after signing from West Ham for £6.5m in July 2017.

A former Manchester United youth player, Fletcher only scored one league goal last season in an injury-hit campaign, but was Middlesbrough's top scorer the previous season with 13.

Watford have also signed Imran Louza, Mattie Pollock and Kwadwo Baah this summer.