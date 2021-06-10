Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Edmondson made a total of 37 senior appearances on loan at Aberdeen and Northampton last season

Fleetwood Town have signed young forward Ryan Edmondson on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Leeds United.

The 20-year-old has made two first-team appearances for Leeds having joined from York City in 2017.

He went on to have spells on loan with Aberdeen and Northampton Town last season, scoring twice for each club.

Edmondson is Fleetwood's third signing of the summer and has previously played at under-19s level for England.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.