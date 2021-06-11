Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Jamie Reckord scored twice last season against King's Lynn Town and Dagenham & Redbridge

Reece Hall-Johnson and Jamie Reckord have signed new deals to stay at Wrexham.

Hall-Johnson, 26, has agreed a new two-year deal, having scored seven goals in his debut season from right-wingback.

Full-back Reckord, 29, signs a one-year extension, with the option for a further season, after keeping 15 clean sheets in 33 appearances.

"We're delighted to have got these deals over the line," said executive director Humphrey Ker.

The pair follow Luke Young and goalkeepers Rob Lainton and Christian Dibble in committing their futures to the National League club.

They join Jordan Davies, Jordan Ponticelli, Dior Angus, Max Cleworth, Jake Bickerstaff and Ryan Austin, who were already contracted for the coming campaign.

"I'm really pleased. The club are going in the right direction with the new ownership and I'm looking forward to being part of it," said Hall-Johnson.

Reckford added: "I'm happy to be back another year. I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans and hopefully pushing on.

"A club like Wrexham, with the amount of fans and how passionate they are… when they get behind the club, you've seen in the past how it can help them get results."