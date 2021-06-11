Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Gary Johnson has led Yeovil Town and Cheltenham Town to promotion to the English Football League

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has extended his contract with the National League club.

The 65-year-old former Bristol City, Peterborough United, Yeovil Town and Cheltenham Town boss was appointed by the Gulls in September 2018.

Johnson guided the Devon club to second place in the table this season, and Torquay face Notts County in the play-off semi-final on Saturday.

The club have not disclosed the length of his new deal at Plainmoor.

Johnson led Torquay to the National League South title in 2018-19, and is now looking to end their seven-year exile from the English Football League.