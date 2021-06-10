Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Toumani Diagouraga, who has been offered a new deal, was among Morecambe's play-off final heroes

New Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson has released eight players including long-serving Alex Kenyon and regular Stephen Hendrie as he reshapes his squad.

Yann Songo'o has also opted to leave to "pursue other opportunities".

Toumani Diagouraga, Cole Stockton, Liam Gibson, John O'Sullivan, Kyle Letherhen and Kelvin Mellor have been offered new deals after promotion to League One.

One-year contract extensions have also been triggered for Carlos Mendes Gomes, Aaron Wildig and Freddie Price.

In addition, loan players Ryan Cooney, Alex Denny and Brad Lyons have returned to their parent clubs.

"It's been a tough week having to make decisions on players very quickly, but we believe we have made the right decisions for the club going forward," Robinson told the club website. external-link

"We decided to speak to each player individually; it's only fair to the players to do it that way, to let them know where they're at and allow them to move on in their careers."

Players released: Harry Davis, Mark Halstead, Alex Kenyon, Stephen Hendrie, Liam McAlinden, A-Jay Leitch-Smith, Ben Pringle and Jordan Slew.