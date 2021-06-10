Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Conor Wilkinson scored 20 goals in all competitions during his two seasons with Leyton Orient

Striker Conor Wilkinson is to join Walsall from League Two rivals Leyton Orient on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old will complete his move to The Saddlers on 1 July after his deal with Orient expires.

He joined the London club from Dagenham & Redbridge two years ago and scored 15 goals during the 2020-21 campaign.

"I've had a fair few offers in the window but this one came and made a lot of sense for me," Wilkinson told the Walsall website.

"I've worked with [technical director] Jamie [Fullarton] during my time at Bolton and I felt like I was at my best form under him. He got me going and he knew how to get the best out of me."

Wilkinson began his career with Millwall before moving to Bolton, from where he went out on a succession of loan spells before signing for Gillingham in 2017.

"Jamie and I have worked tirelessly hard along with the rest of the club to secure his signature and I feel it's a real show of intent that we were able to compete for a player of Conor's stature for Walsall," said boss Matt Taylor.

