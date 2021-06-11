Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sophie Peskett was part of the Ipswich side that last year became the first fourth-tier side to reach the Women's FA Cup fifth round

Ipswich Town winger Sophie Peskett says it feels "surreal" to become the club's first ever professional women's player.

The England Under-19 player, 18, has signed a two-year deal with the Suffolk club, who have been promoted to the third-tier Southern Premier Division.

There had been interest in Peskett from Women's Super League sides.

"It's obviously really nice to see the ambition at the club and what they're willing to put into it," she told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"It's an amazing feeling, I can't really put it into words. When I was told about it I was quite shocked."

The contract will help Peskett with her studies as she goes to university later this year.

She made her Ipswich debut as a 16-year-old and has scored 16 goals in 26 appearances for the club.

"I haven't been here that long - so much has happened in the last two years and it feels so surreal, but it's a really good way to start off what we're trying to do at the club," she said.

"With all the support I've had from all the staff and players - and relationships I've formed in the past two years - it wasn't too hard a decision for me to make."