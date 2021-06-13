Euro 2020: Wales and Turkey - how much do you know?
|Watch Turkey v Wales live on BBC One from 16:00 BST; listen on BBC Radio Wales; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Click here for more details.
Following the 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Saturday's opening game, Wales' second group A opponents at 2020 are Turkey.
The 'Crescent Stars' have been tipped by some pundits as dark horses for the tournament - but were beaten 3-0 by Italy in the opening match.
Are you clued-up on the players that Robert Page's side will face in Baku on Wednesday?
And how much do you know about Wales' football history with Turkey?
Try our quiz now!