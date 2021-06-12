Last updated on .From the section Irish

Dundela named the new stand at Wilgar Park in honour of Mervyn Bell

Tributes have been paid to former Dundela player and manager Mervyn Bell, who died on Saturday at the age of 78.

Bell won 35 trophies in his 40-year association with the east Belfast club, which began as a player in 1966.

He became player-manager in 1973, eventually concentrating on his coaching role seven years later until he stepped aside as boss in 2006.

Last year, Dundela unveiled a new 'Mervyn Bell Stand' as part of Wilgar Park's redevelopment.

After spells with Lisburn Distillery and Portadown, tough-tackling centre back Bell made the move to Dundela in 1966.

He became the club's player-manager at the age of 30 before hanging up his boots in 1980 after making more than 500 appearances.

What followed was a glittering spell which made Dundela one of the most feared junior sides in Irish League history. His medal collection included 11 league titles, seven Intermediate Cups and six Steel and Sons Cups.

There was also tragedy during Bell's time at the club, when Dundela captain Michael Goddard passed away at Stangmore Park in 1995 after being struck in the chest by a ball.

Bell was dubbed as 'Mr Dundela' and ended up leaving his role in 2006 after more than 40 years at Wilgar Park as both player and manager. He also managed Northern Ireland's Junior international side.

He was still a regular at the ground after leaving his post and, in November, Bell's contribution to the Duns was recognised as the 'Mervyn Bell Stand' was named in his honour.