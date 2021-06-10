Last updated on .From the section Newport

Joe Day's playing time at Cardiff City was limited after joining from Newport County

Goalkeeper Joe Day has rejoined Newport County on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old returns to the League Two club having been released by Championship side Cardiff City, the club he left Rodney Parade for just under two years ago.

Day previously spent five seasons with County after a loan from Peterborough United became a permanent transfer.

"It feels great to be back after the time that I spent with the club before," Day said.

"I have enjoyed some of the best memories of my career here and I'm looking forward to creating some more now over the next few seasons.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't think about coming back here and I'm just really glad that the opportunity has come about. I know the expectations of the club now, so hopefully I can make a positive impact."

During his time at Cardiff, Day spent loan spells in League One with AFC Wimbledon and, most recently, Bristol Rovers.

Newport manager Michael Flynn added: "I think the re-signing of Joe is a statement of intent from the football club and it shows what we're trying to do ahead of the new season.

"He's already enjoyed so many great memories at Rodney Parade and was a key player for us when I took charge in 2017.

"I am sure he learnt a lot during his time away over the last few seasons, so hopefully he can use that experience to help us get to the next level."

