Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Jojo Wollacott played twice for Swindon in February - in a 2-1 win over Crewe and the 2-2 draw at Lincoln

Swindon Town have signed Bristol City goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.

The 24-year-old joins the League Two side permanently having played twice on an emergency loan last season.

Wollacott, who has signed a one-year deal at the County Ground, spent the first half of the 2019-20 season on loan at League Two rivals Forest Green.

"It's something I've been thinking about for a while now and it's definitely the right decision for me," Wollacott told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.