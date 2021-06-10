Jojo Wollacott: Swindon Town sign Bristol City goalkeeper
Last updated on .From the section Swindon
Swindon Town have signed Bristol City goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.
The 24-year-old joins the League Two side permanently having played twice on an emergency loan last season.
Wollacott, who has signed a one-year deal at the County Ground, spent the first half of the 2019-20 season on loan at League Two rivals Forest Green.
"It's something I've been thinking about for a while now and it's definitely the right decision for me," Wollacott told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.