James Brophy scored two goals in 50 appearances for Leyton Orient last season

League One side Cambridge United have signed midfielder James Brophy from Leyton Orient on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old made 149 appearances in four years with the O's, who had offered him a deal to stay at the club.

Former Swindon Town player Brophy is a replacement for Luke Hannant, who left Cambridge on Thursday to join Colchester United.

"James, like many of our players, is driven by the task of competing in the league above and showing he is capable of flourishing," said boss Mark Bonner.

