Wales topped group B at Euro 2016 after beating Russia 3-0 with goals from Aaron Ramsey (above), Neil Taylor and Gareth Bale

Euro 2020 Group A: Switzerland v Wales Venue: Olympic Stadium, Baku Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru. Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

A BBC Sport poll shows 70% of voters believe Wales will progress to the knock-out stages of Euro 2020.

Just 9% think they will top Group A, but 31% expect Wales to be runners-up in a group which also features Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.

A further 30% see Wales finishing in third place, but still qualifying as one of the four best third placed teams.

Only 13% expect Rob Page's side to end the group stage bottom of their table.

Wales kick off their Euro 2020 finals campaign in Azerbaijan against Switzerland on Saturday, 12 June.

They then face Turkey, also in Baku, before playing Italy in Rome.

If Wales were to finish top of group A they would face the runners-up in group C.

A second placed finish would give them a last 16 tie against the runners-up in group B.

Should they be one of the four third placed qualifiers there next opponents would be group B's winners.

Memorably Wales won their group containing England, Russia and Slovakia in 2016, and they went on to reach the semi-finals before losing to Portugal.