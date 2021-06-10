Harry Ransom: Crawley Town signs former Millwall defender
Last updated on .From the section Crawley
League Two club Crawley Town have signed defender Harry Ransom on a free transfer after his release by Championship side Millwall.
The centre-back did not make a senior appearance for the Lions, but featured eight times for National League Dover during a loan spell last season.
Crawley have not disclosed the length of the 21-year-old's contract.
"He's a good lad who will be a fantastic addition to next season's squad," Reds manager John Yems said.
