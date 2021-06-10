Harry Ransom: Crawley Town signs former Millwall defender

Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Crawley Town's People's Pension Stadium
Crawley Town finished 12th in League Two last season

League Two club Crawley Town have signed defender Harry Ransom on a free transfer after his release by Championship side Millwall.

The centre-back did not make a senior appearance for the Lions, but featured eight times for National League Dover during a loan spell last season.

Crawley have not disclosed the length of the 21-year-old's contract.

"He's a good lad who will be a fantastic addition to next season's squad," Reds manager John Yems said.external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC