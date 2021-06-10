Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Luke Young began his career with Plymouth Argyle

Midfielder Luke Young has signed a new one-year deal with Wrexham, with the potential of a further year.

Young, Wrexham's player of the season, was top scorer with 12 goals as they missed out on the play-offs.

The 28-year-old joined from Torquay in 2018 and has made over 100 appearances.

"It was all about weighing up the best option for me, not just in football but as a family as well, and there was no better place to stay than here," he said.

Young follows goalkeepers Rob Lainton and Christian Dibble in signing new deals, while captain Shaun Pearson opted to rejoin Grimsby Town.