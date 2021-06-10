Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium is the oldest international venue still in use

Wrexham's Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds say they hope the club can regain the freehold of their Racecourse Stadium.

Glyndwr University has owned the ground's freehold since 2011.

Plans to redevelop the Kop as part of the wider Wrexham Gateway Project could lead to the club regaining control.

"An application for public sector funding support has been made by the Council," the owners said external-link of the redevelopment.

"And we have agreed to make a significant financial contribution to make it happen, which would also see the return of the freehold of the Racecourse Ground to the club's ownership.

"The club has been welcomed into the conversations about the Gateway Project and the partners have recognised the importance of a redeveloped Kop to our long-term prospects of creating a sustainable business model to support our ambitions.

"We have started the preliminary design work and will shortly be undertaking some fan research to ensure that what is built reflects, where possible, the desires of those that will use it."

The club have appointed AFL Architects to redevelop the stadium and in a message to fans, McElhenney and Reynolds confirmed refurbishment of spectator facilities was taking place during the summer.

They also underlined their commitment to a new training ground.

"The need to find a long-term solution, to where the club players train, was highlighted by the constant search for venues on a weekly basis for all the clubs teams that is only going to get harder as Covid-19 imposed restrictions are removed and our requirements increase," the statement added.

"We have identified one potential site for a permanent training facility in the local area and the search continues,

"We believe we need a site in excess of 22 acres to ensure that it meets both our current and future requirements. This work will continue during the season.

"For next season we are hoping to be able to use Colliers Park on a more regular basis and supplement this when required."

McElhenney and Reynolds said that the appointment of a new manager was their "immediate priority" with former Football Association technical director Les Reed advising the club in the recruitment process.

Dean Keates was not offered a new contract after Wrexham narrowly missed out on the National League play-offs in May.

"We decided that, as well as Dean Keates had done in what at times were challenging circumstances, our best chance of achieving our goal of gaining promotion to the EFL was served by seeking a new manager/head coach for 2021/22 season," McElhenney and Reynolds said.

"We have recruited Les Reed as an adviser to create a football strategy for the club that will deliver the sustainable model we committed to create.

"The search for a new manager/head coach is a fundamental part of the strategy and is our immediate priority."

Wrexham's executive director Humphrey Ker said earlier in June that the club had been "hugely encouraged by the quality of the candidates who have put themselves forward already".

McElhenney and Reynolds said new deals had been offered to a number of the current squad while new signings would "give the club the best chance of success".

"The playing budget will be consistent with that of a club that wants to achieve promotion," the statement said.

"The resources, both physical and human, will be provided where possible to help achieve our goal of achieving promotion at the earliest possible opportunity.

"Our goal is to grow the team, return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances at an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.

"This goal remains as true today as it did when we took over the club and the guiding principles continue to define our approach."

Former club director Spencer Harris along with fellow Wrexham Supporters Trust members Gavin Jones, Phil Salmon and Mark Williams have been offered roles as vice-presidents of the club.