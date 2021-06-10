Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Declan John scored two goals during his loan spell with Bolton Wanderers last season

Bolton Wanderers have signed former loanee Declan John from Swansea City on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old defender joined Wanderers on loan in January and helped them win promotion back to League One.

During his time at the club, John made 21 appearances as Bolton finished third in League Two.

"Feeling appreciated and wanted by Bolton Wanderers brings me huge joy and I am delighted to sign this deal," he told the club's official website.

