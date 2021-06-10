Jadon Sancho: Manchester United have £67m bid for Borussia Dortmund winger rejected

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund
Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer of 2017

Manchester United have had a £67m bid for England winger Jadon Sancho turned down by Borussia Dortmund.

The German club want about £77.5m for the 21-year-old, with an additional £4.25m bonus payment on top.

BBC Sport also understands that in addition to the fee not being high enough, United wanted to pay it over five years when Dortmund are only willing for it to extend to four.

United are now considering whether to revise their offer.

The Old Trafford club will be keen to avoid a repeat of 12 months ago, when they were given a fee by Dortmund for Sancho, then tried to reduce it believing the Bundesliga side would eventually sell for a lower price.

In the end, Dortmund refused to budge and Sancho remained where he was.

Dortmund have a gentleman's agreement with Sancho that they will allow him to leave the club if someone reaches their valuation before a certain point in the summer, which is likely to coincide with his expected return date from England duty at the European Championship.

Among their major young stars, including Erling Braut Haaland and Jude Bellingham, Sancho is the only one Dortmund are interested in selling this summer.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to get the deal done, and has identified a right-sided attacking player as one of his priorities.

He feels there is not enough competition for places in that area of the field, a situation underlined by the fact he failed to make a substitution until extra time despite his side struggling in the Europa League final against Villarreal, which they eventually lost on penalties.

Comments

Join the conversation

103 comments

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 17:31

    As a United fan, our transfer policies and strategies are rubbish

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 17:36

    Would be about half the price if he wasn't English.

  • Comment posted by Ivegotnoname, today at 17:39

    He'll do a Hudson-Odoi and disappear after his wage hike

    • Reply posted by TickTock, today at 17:42

      TickTock replied:
      As is tradition.

      Crazy to pay that much for a player in this market. Barcelona and Madrid finances can attest to that.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 17:35

    He’s not worth this. Sadly like too many young English players. Lots of promise but no delivery

    • Reply posted by kris, today at 17:45

      kris replied:
      Averages about a goal every two games for Dortmund from the wing, including scoring twice in a 4-1 win against Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final. Serious lack of delivery.

  • Comment posted by JD007, today at 17:39

    Continuation of United’s awful transfer strategies. Dortmund have given the price again and United are playing cheapskates. Tried to do same with Fernandes. Eventually paid what was wanted and was money well spent. Either you want the player or not. Liverpool wanted Van Dijk, paid the fee to get him and won the title…

    • Reply posted by admiralbee, today at 17:44

      admiralbee replied:
      No refunds on crocks. Just the way life is I guess...

  • Comment posted by Invicta Alec , today at 17:38

    He's decent but £67m is a bit more than he's worth in my view. I'm sure we could spend that sort of money better elsewhere.

  • Comment posted by The Flying Dutchman, today at 17:39

    Too much money.

    Utd shouldn't bother to try to negotiate.

  • Comment posted by clodagh rubbish, today at 17:37

    Walk away .....

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 17:37

    Ole....give it a rest !

    Even a blind man can see that you don't need strikers..... it's defenders and to a lesser extent midfielders you need to be signing !!!

    • Reply posted by TheHitMan, today at 17:45

      TheHitMan replied:
      Since when has sancho been a striker?

  • Comment posted by dg, today at 17:47

    I you want to buy a property you go in low with the first offer, if its turned down, you go back with an improved offer, not rocket science, simple negotiation tactics!

    • Reply posted by dg, today at 17:50

      dg replied:
      "If"

  • Comment posted by Foxes Never Die, today at 17:31

    Now they'll end up paying 80million which is far too much with half the price being because he's a english player in a foreign league.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 17:44

      Andy replied:
      If sources are to be believed, Dortmund have said that they'll take 80mill for him. So quite why Utd are wasting everyones time bidding 67 for him I don't know.

  • Comment posted by Unbiased, today at 17:31

    Oh no here we go again...

  • Comment posted by phigham, today at 17:52

    Pathetic Manc idiots spent 1bn in 8 years and are still PONY

  • Comment posted by View from the North, today at 17:48

    Surprised by this? No.
    Start of with an insulting bid and then on the final transfer day they'll pay £110M for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
    They do good business there in Salford.

  • Comment posted by A Woke, today at 17:47

    Not worth nearly 80 million. Does he bring that much more to the table than an inform Lingard would!? Hes definately an upgrade but not an 80million upgrade.

    If they don't budge on the valuation, I'd bring Lingard back and spend it on getting Varane, Trippier and Saul through the door.

  • Comment posted by TheCynicalOne, today at 17:35

    Poor chap, I thought his career was on the up.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 17:52

    Surely not one of the top six trying to buy their way to success again?

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 17:43

    Couldn't break through in England, spends 2 seasons in Germany where it's only between 2/3 teams and now worth over £80m??!! Guys worth no more than £50/60m max

  • Comment posted by Rizzla88, today at 17:37

    If you want the big cheese you have to pay big bucks

    • Reply posted by admiralbee, today at 17:46

      admiralbee replied:
      Or buy large water biscuits and get a big pickle

  • Comment posted by Big gaz, today at 17:54

    Is this Ed’s final parting shot…… bid low(per their valuation) and up it by a pound every day until the last few hours of the transfer window,only to be let down by the 1988 fax machine.

    Don’t go Ed, we all want you to stay.

