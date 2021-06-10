Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer of 2017

Manchester United have had a £67m bid for England winger Jadon Sancho turned down by Borussia Dortmund.

The German club want about £77.5m for the 21-year-old, with an additional £4.25m bonus payment on top.

BBC Sport also understands that in addition to the fee not being high enough, United wanted to pay it over five years when Dortmund are only willing for it to extend to four.

United are now considering whether to revise their offer.

The Old Trafford club will be keen to avoid a repeat of 12 months ago, when they were given a fee by Dortmund for Sancho, then tried to reduce it believing the Bundesliga side would eventually sell for a lower price.

In the end, Dortmund refused to budge and Sancho remained where he was.

Dortmund have a gentleman's agreement with Sancho that they will allow him to leave the club if someone reaches their valuation before a certain point in the summer, which is likely to coincide with his expected return date from England duty at the European Championship.

Among their major young stars, including Erling Braut Haaland and Jude Bellingham, Sancho is the only one Dortmund are interested in selling this summer.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to get the deal done, and has identified a right-sided attacking player as one of his priorities.

He feels there is not enough competition for places in that area of the field, a situation underlined by the fact he failed to make a substitution until extra time despite his side struggling in the Europa League final against Villarreal, which they eventually lost on penalties.