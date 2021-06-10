Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Danny Johnson scored 20 goals in 48 appearances last season

Mansfield Town have signed striker Danny Johnson from Leyton Orient on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old forward scored 20 goals in League Two last season.

Manager Nigel Clough said: "We needed a goalscorer and that's where Danny fits the bill.

"We were impressed with the variety of goals he scored last season, with not too many situations and chances created for him. At 28, I think he's in his prime in terms of scoring goals."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.