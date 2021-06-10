Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Gwion Edwards made 40 appearances for Ipswich Town and scored six goals for the club last season

Wigan Athletic have agreed a deal to sign winger Gwion Edwards when his contract with fellow League One side Ipswich Town ends on 1 July.

The 28-year-old joined the Tractor Boys from Peterborough United in 2018 and spent three seasons with them.

During his time at Ipswich, Edwards made 96 league appearances for the club and scored 14 goals.

"I'm really happy to be here. I'm looking forward to getting started," Edwards told the club's website.

The signing comes after a move in the other direction for Lee Evans, who joined Ipswich on a three-year deal earlier in June.

