Tranmere Rovers sign Wigan's Chris Merrie & Morecambe's Nat Knight-Percival

Chris Merrie made 31 appearances for Wigan Athletic last season
Tranmere Rovers have agreed to sign midfielder Chris Merrie from Wigan Athletic when his contract expires this month.

The 22-year-old came through Wigan's academy to make 35 senior appearances and joins after the clubs agreed a fee.

Defender Nat Knight-Percival, 34, has also signed for Tranmere on a one-year deal after leaving Morecambe.

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy, 39, and 39-year-old defender Peter Clarke have also both agreed a one-year extension.

Former Peterborough, Shrewsbury and Bradford player Knight-Percival made 40 appearances for the Shrimps last season as they won promotion from League Two.

