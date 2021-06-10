Tranmere Rovers sign Wigan's Chris Merrie & Morecambe's Nat Knight-Percival
Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have agreed to sign midfielder Chris Merrie from Wigan Athletic when his contract expires this month.
The 22-year-old came through Wigan's academy to make 35 senior appearances and joins after the clubs agreed a fee.
Defender Nat Knight-Percival, 34, has also signed for Tranmere on a one-year deal after leaving Morecambe.
Goalkeeper Joe Murphy, 39, and 39-year-old defender Peter Clarke have also both agreed a one-year extension.
Former Peterborough, Shrewsbury and Bradford player Knight-Percival made 40 appearances for the Shrimps last season as they won promotion from League Two.
