Chris Merrie made 31 appearances for Wigan Athletic, but rejected a new deal with the League One side

Tranmere Rovers have agreed to sign midfielder Chris Merrie from Wigan Athletic when his contract expires this month.

The 22-year-old came through Wigan's academy to make 35 senior appearances and joins after the clubs agreed a fee.

Defender Nat Knight-Percival, 34, has also signed for Tranmere on a one-year deal after leaving Morecambe.

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy, 39, and 39-year-old defender Peter Clarke have also both agreed a one-year extension.

Former Peterborough, Shrewsbury and Bradford player Knight-Percival made 40 appearances for the Shrimps last season as they won promotion from League Two.

