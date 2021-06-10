Last updated on .From the section Irish

A small number of fans will return to the Brandywell on Friday night

Artricity Premier Division - Derry City v Bohemians Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 11 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website; Preview and report on the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins says the return of supporters against Bohemians could inspire his team to a first Brandywell win of the season.

A 'limited' number of the fans will be present for the "test event" with City to be cheered on by their home support for the first time in 15 months.

"I'm sure the fans will make a lot of noise and make up for lost time by cheering the players on," said Higgins.

"Hopefully their noise can push us on against Bohemians."

He added: "What people do see at the minute is that the players are giving absolutely everything - they will be encouraged by that and they will be right behind the team."

Derry will attempt to secure a win at the Brandywell at the eighth attempt this season although they are unbeaten in their last five games.

Spring victory in Dublin

City sit eighth in the standings and three points behind an in-form Bohs side which they defeated 2-1 at Dalymount Park in April.

The hosts will be without the injured Danny Laupano while fellow defender Darren Cole is suspended.

Cameron McJannett celebrates scoring Derry's second goal against Bohemians in April

"We're confident for every game - we've improved but so have Bohemians and they have scored 15 goals in their last five games," added Higgins.

"They are creative, free-scoring and have a lot of good attacking players. We need to be prepared for that and then hurt them at the other end.

"We've beaten them this season and that has to give us confidence. We're in good form and there's a real spring in the step of the players.

"The atmosphere is improving in the group week by week and it's a really good place to work at at the minute. All the ingredients are there to get a positive result on Friday night.

"I imagine it will be a good game with two teams that will have a go at each other."