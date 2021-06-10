Deji Oshilaja: Burton Albion sign Charlton Athletic centre-back
Burton Albion have signed centre-back Deji Oshilaja after he was released by fellow League One side Charlton.
The former AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham defender, 27, made 47 appearances in two seasons with the Addicks.
"I like getting on the ball and I like to play. But I like keeping clean sheets, that's for sure, and the aim is to keep as many of them as possible and build from there," he said.
The length of Oshilaja's deal with Burton has not been disclosed.
