Jason Taylor made 37 appearances last season to help Barrow stay up in their first season back in the English Football League

Barrow midfielder Jason Taylor has signed a new two-year deal to take on a player-coach role at the League Two club.

The 34-year-old has made 114 appearances for the club since joining the Bluebirds in 2018.

Taylor helped Barrow win promotion to the English Football League in the 2019-20 season.

"I have always been impressed with his leadership and organisational qualities," manager Mark Cooper said.

"He's a winner and he's someone who can definitely help us both on and off the pitch.

"He impressed me further when I spoke to him about the role, and he can provide us with a real insight into the squad and the way things work at Barrow."