Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 after 11 years with Arsenal

Euro 2020: Wales v Switzerland Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates

Aaron Ramsey is using his own personal fitness team in order to ensure he is ready for Wales' Euro 2020 campaign.

The Juventus midfielder, 30, has been blighted by injuries, playing in only 19 of Wales' 44 games since Euro 2016.

Ramsey missed Thursday's training session but, like Gareth Bale has done previously, he is using his own staff to help with his conditioning work.

"All good. It was a very light session for the boys today. It was planned that I stayed off my feet," said Ramsey.

"It has been a quite challenging time over the past couple of seasons.

"In the end now I have got my own team around me who are focused on me, to get myself into the best possible shape.

"Obviously football is a team sport and a lot of the time it is about the team and everybody doing the same things, when maybe some players need a bit more attention.

"So I take it into my own hands really and I have the right people around me to try to come up with the best possible plan for me to get myself back into a place where I am feeling good and confident again."

Wales play Switzerland in their opening match of Euro 2020 in Baku on Saturday, with Ramsey in contention to start.

The former Arsenal playmaker is an important figure in the Wales squad, a former captain who was named in Uefa's team of the tournament after helping Wales reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Since then Ramsey has been hindered by a succession of injuries but he made a welcome return to international football during friendly matches against France and Albania earlier this month.

Now Ramsey faces the challenge of playing three group games in eight days at Euro 2020 so, as team-mate Bale has done with Wales and Real Madrid in the past, he has enlisted his own fitness coaches.

Ramsey's staff are not with him in Baku but they worked alongside him and Wales' coaches at their training base near Cardiff and during a training camp in Portugal last month.

"They started off with us, they did a few weeks with us so I had a good few weeks with them, settled in really well," said Ramsey.

"Again the Welsh staff, medical team, have been brilliant, they have been open for discussions and it's important to all be on the same page.

"I have known a lot of the Welsh staff for a long, long time from my Arsenal days as well, there are a few of them.

"They understand me, they know my body and they know what I need. Hopefully we can all play a part to try and get myself in the best place."