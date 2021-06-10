Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Alex Pearce has previously had spells on loan at Bournemouth, Norwich City and Bristol City

Millwall captain Alex Pearce has signed a new one-year contract.

The 32-year-old defender has played 72 times since first joining the club on loan from Derby County in January 2019.

His move to The Den was made permanent in May 2019, having signed for the Rams in 2015 after nine years at Reading.

Pearce, with more than 400 career appearances to his name, scored his only goal for Millwall in their FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton in March 2019, which they lost on penalties.