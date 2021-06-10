Spain defender Diego Llorente tests negative for Covid and could return to training

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Diego Llorente
Diego Llorente has played eight times for Spain
Euro 2020 on the BBC
Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Spain defender Diego Llorente has tested negative for Covid-19 and could rejoin training on Friday.

Leeds' Llorente and captain Sergio Busquets tested positive this week, leading to Spain's Under-21 squad playing their friendly against Lithuania on Tuesday, winning 4-0.

Llorente tested negative on Wednesday, leading Spain's FA to suggest his first test may have been a false positive.

He could return to training on Friday if further tests are negative.

Spain host Sweden on Monday at 20:00 BST in Seville.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Euro 2020