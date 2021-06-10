Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Luke Chambers (left) has followed former Ipswich team-mate Cole Skuse in joining Colchester this summer

League Two side Colchester United have signed Ipswich Town centre-back Luke Chambers and Cambridge United midfielder Luke Hannant on two-year contracts.

Chambers, 35, was Ipswich captain but has been released after making 396 appearances in nine years at the club.

"I had offers elsewhere but once I met the people here I knew this was where I wanted to be," he told BBC Essex.

"I've got a wife and four children so it's good to stay in the area."

He added: "This isn't me winding down my career. Being told by Ipswich I wouldn't be leaving and then would be leaving was a bit of shock in the space of 10 days, but I feel I've left my mark there and it will always have fond memories for me."

Hannant, 27, scored seven goals in 48 games last season as Cambridge gained promotion from the fourth tier.

He could not reach an agreement to stay at the Abbey Stadium, while his contract with Colchester includes the option of a further year.

"There maybe aren't many lower league players who get promotions on their CVs and people might raise their eyebrows at this move," Hannant said.

"I have to look after myself and go somewhere where I'm going to play a lot of minutes and I just wanted that new challenge."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.