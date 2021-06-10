Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Adam Lewis has played once for Liverpool in the FA Cup

Livingston have signed England Under-20s left-back Adam Lewis on a season-long-loan from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old spent time at French second tier side Amiens SC and Plymouth Argyle last term.

Lewis has made one first-team appearance for Liverpool, playing in an FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Shrewsbury Town in February 2020.

"He is a competitor with a will to win and fits right into the ethos at the club," said Livi boss David Martindale.

"Adam can play anywhere on the left-hand side but has played a lot at left-back. I think with the qualities he possesses, we will see him higher up the park influencing the game in the opponent's half."