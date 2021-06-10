Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The top four divisions in Scotland were without a title sponsor last season

The SPFL says it has signed the "largest title sponsorship" in its eight-year history with online car dealer cinch.

The five-year agreement will span all four professional divisions and run to the 2025/26 season.

The leagues had been without a title sponsor last season after the previous deal with bookmaker Ladbrokes ended.

"This is an enormously significant partnership for our member clubs," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"Despite the economic situation and the challenging nature of the global sponsorship industry generally, this is the largest-ever sponsorship in the SPFL era.

"It's a ringing endorsement of the enduring popularity of Scottish football, not only north of the border but right around the world."