Last updated on .From the section Football

Gunn played all 46 Championship games for Norwich as they finished in mid-table in the 2017-18 season

England Under-21 goalkeeper Angus Gunn is close to joining newly-promoted Premier League side Norwich in a £5m deal from Southampton.

Gunn's career has stalled since he played in Saints' 9-0 defeat by Leicester in October 2019.

He only made three more appearances for Southampton and a loan spell at Stoke last term was only a partial success.

Gunn made 15 appearances for City but only one from the middle of March because a foot injury ended his season.

The 25-year-old was an ever-present at Norwich during a season on loan from Manchester City in 2017-18.

His father, former Scotland international Bryan, spent 12 years as a player at Carrow Road, followed by a brief stint as manager.