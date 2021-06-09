Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic hope to appoint Ange Postecoglou within 48 hours - after he waved goodbye to Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos with a cup loss to fourth-tier Honda FC. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Czech FA bosses have revealed they are still trying to persuade Uefa to dump Hampden as a venue for Scotland's opening Euro 2020 clash - just days before the game is due to be played. (The Herald) external-link

Scotland can achieve something "really quite special" at the Euros as the men's team end a 23-year wait for a major finals, says former national captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has opened the door on a return to McDiarmid Park for winger Glenn Middleton after the winger's loan spell from Rangers. (The Courier) external-link

New Aberdeen arrival Scott Brown says he will win over the doubters by bringing silverware to Pittodrie. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers deputy chairman John Bennett says Scottish clubs can "freshen up" the Carabao Cup and reckons English Football League bosses should consider permitting entry to the top four in the Scottish Premiership every season. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers fans group Club 1872 has purchased a further 350,000 in Rangers International Football Club plc. The supporters collective currently has just over 5 per cent of the shares in RIFC but its long-term target is to reach a minimum of 25 per cent, with former Ibrox chairman Dave King set to hand over his majority shareholding to the organisation in the near future. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Ibrox chairman Dave King reckons the history of Rangers and current situation at Celtic highlight the importance of supporter involvement at boardroom level. (The National) external-link

Teenage striker Nathan Young-Coombes has penned a deal with EPL new boys Brentford after leaving Rangers for an undisclosed fee. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian are to apply for permission for 5000 fans inside Easter Road for a friendly against Arsenal on 13 July. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Scotland Women interim head coach Stuart McLaren has been blown away by Tanya Oxtoby's commitment ahead of today's friendly with Northern Ireland after the Australian joined the temporary staff. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers striker Cedric Itten admits moving to Glasgow has been his "biggest challenge" as he opens up on missing Euro 2020 with Switzerland. (Daily Record) external-link