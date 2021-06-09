Paulo Fonseca: Tottenham in talks with ex-Roma boss over manager role
Tottenham
Tottenham have opened talks with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca about becoming their new manager.
The Premier League club are seeking a successor to Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April and has since replaced his fellow Portuguese at Roma.
Spurs are yet to agree a deal with Fonseca, and having reached advanced talks with Antonio Conte only for the deal to collapse, there is wariness.
Fonseca impressed at Roma but lost his job after a seventh-placed finish.
They were beaten in the Europa League semi-finals by Manchester United.
Fonseca replaced Claudio Ranieri at Roma after three years with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine. The Portuguese also coached Porto and Braga in his homeland.
He won three successive doubles in charge of Shakhtar between 2016 and 2019, as well as a Portuguese Cup with Braga in 2016 and a Portuguese Super Cup with Porto in 2013.
His potential move to Tottenham bears the hallmarks of significant involvement from the club's new sporting director Fabio Paratici, who has joined after 11 years at Juventus.
Perfect fit for how spurs should play, works on a budget and has turned good players into top players.
Levy is a fool!!
From a Spurs fan.
I feel so ashamed and frustrated by the arrogance of this man. I really wonder if the club will survive in this current climate.
If he thought he could get away with it he would probably have a go at coaching the team as well.
Once known as a good businessman, he has now ruined the club. Spurs will never suceed with him there.
Now he is line for the Spurs job.
The mind boggles.
That said, what are you doing levy, just go for potter