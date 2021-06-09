Paulo Fonseca: Tottenham in talks with ex-Roma boss over manager role

Paulo Fonseca
Fonseca won three successive league titles with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine

Tottenham have opened talks with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca about becoming their new manager.

The Premier League club are seeking a successor to Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April and has since replaced his fellow Portuguese at Roma.

Spurs are yet to agree a deal with Fonseca, and having reached advanced talks with Antonio Conte only for the deal to collapse, there is wariness.

Fonseca impressed at Roma but lost his job after a seventh-placed finish.

They were beaten in the Europa League semi-finals by Manchester United.

Fonseca replaced Claudio Ranieri at Roma after three years with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine. The Portuguese also coached Porto and Braga in his homeland.

He won three successive doubles in charge of Shakhtar between 2016 and 2019, as well as a Portuguese Cup with Braga in 2016 and a Portuguese Super Cup with Porto in 2013.

His potential move to Tottenham bears the hallmarks of significant involvement from the club's new sporting director Fabio Paratici, who has joined after 11 years at Juventus.

  • Comment posted by SeeOnlyShed, today at 22:33

    I think it's fair to say that Managers are not exactly clambering over one another to be part of the Lewis and Levy vision......!

  • Comment posted by Evz, today at 22:38

    Roma fan here, if i could give an honest opinion on Fonseca would be that he has all the passion in the world but his tatics and results for last season show he has no plan B when things go wrong, his reults against the top 6 is poor too in serie A, i do wish him luck but i do find that Spurs could find someone with bigger stature (but that might be to do with working with Levy)

    • Reply posted by King Eric VII, today at 22:40

      King Eric VII replied:
      Poor record against the top 6 = tailor made for Spurs

  • Comment posted by greavesy, today at 22:46

    For the love of God............. Nuno was the obvious choice the second he left Wolves!!!!!
    Perfect fit for how spurs should play, works on a budget and has turned good players into top players.
    Levy is a fool!!

    • Reply posted by Geronimo Jones, today at 22:52

      Geronimo Jones replied:
      Nuno comes with too much baggage, ie all his backroom staff which is why Palace and Everton did not take him on.

  • Comment posted by ChristoffChristofferson, today at 22:38

    Shambles, pathetic, small, awful, joke, embarrassing, losers, rubbish, poor, terrible, clowns, dreadful, spineless, jellyfish, pointless, woeful, inept, unbelievable, waste, garbage, hilarious, shambolic, toilet, broke, calamitous. All words you should associate with Spurs.

    From a Spurs fan.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:41

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      One word describes all that mate - spursy

  • Comment posted by Steel Falcon, today at 22:36

    This is like a comedy show but funnier. Spurs sack Mourinho, Roma appoint Mourinho, Roma sack Fonseca spurs are considering appointing Fonseca. Might be less farcical if they simply reappointed Mourinho and had done with it.

    • Reply posted by Boycie55, today at 22:44

      Boycie55 replied:
      Following on from the ESL comedy collapse, where Spurs now have to pay 2 fines of 5 million.

  • Comment posted by Steve Duddridge, today at 22:41

    Shocking. As a spurs fan I’m disappointed and angry. The hope when Poch and Conte were “close” to the sadness and despair when realising this is likely to be the appointment. We will be lucky to make the top half with this appointment.

    • Reply posted by Jason, today at 23:03

      Jason replied:
      It’s in the Juande Ramos and Christian Gross level of manager appointments i fear...

  • Comment posted by fox21, today at 22:37

    A mid table manager that gets knocked out in the semi finals.....seems the most perfect of fits

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 23:21

      rospur replied:
      Spurs havent been mid table for decades... leicester on the other hand

  • Comment posted by JackfootballWood, today at 22:36

    And Simon Jordan says Dan Levy is a smart businessman really He is hiring a manager has just been replaced by Mourinho who Levy sacked what is he thinking

    • Reply posted by Spurtle, today at 23:14

      Spurtle replied:
      He is a smart businessman. But a completely clueless football man. In one he is a winner and in the other he is a loser, hence 1 trophy in 20 years, and I can't see that changing anytime soon.

  • Comment posted by joey707, today at 22:43

    L£VY and his nodding dogs on the board now scraping the barrel.
    I feel so ashamed and frustrated by the arrogance of this man. I really wonder if the club will survive in this current climate.
    If he thought he could get away with it he would probably have a go at coaching the team as well.
    Once known as a good businessman, he has now ruined the club. Spurs will never suceed with him there.

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 22:36

    Bring back Pochettino before PSG sack him.

  • Comment posted by camolin, today at 22:34

    Oh dear! very depressing. How do you get rid of Levy

    • Reply posted by Spurtle, today at 23:11

      Spurtle replied:
      You can't. This pathetic bald man just keeps making mistakes and there's nobody to hold him accountable for it.

  • Comment posted by Steve Duddridge, today at 22:42

    4 wins in 24 games against Italian top 6 rivals. We’ve got no hope.

    • Reply posted by ChristoffChristofferson, today at 22:45

      ChristoffChristofferson replied:
      Sounds about right for us fella.

  • Comment posted by CWFT, today at 22:40

    The nightmare just gets worse

    • Reply posted by ChristoffChristofferson, today at 22:47

      ChristoffChristofferson replied:
      Yep that's the manager to have any hope of keeping Kane. Would love to see the England camp right now!

  • Comment posted by Den, today at 22:57

    Fonseca sacked by Roma who replaced him with Mourinho who was sacked by Spurs.
    Now he is line for the Spurs job.
    The mind boggles.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 22:35

    Had a quick look on Wikipedia at Fonesca's managerial honours. I'm sure he's been a fine manager in Portuguese and Ukrainian leagues but at best this is a 'make do' for Spurs. Fans will probably yawn at his appointment. A 'don't upset the apple cart' manager where it will be Levy & Co calling all the shots (not the manager). The PL is tough & there's no guarantee his appointment improves Spurs.

  • Comment posted by dg, today at 22:36

    Running out of options

    • Reply posted by BethnalExpat, today at 22:46

      BethnalExpat replied:
      How about giving Sol Campbell a go ... or Chris Houghton .... it would at least be someone we’ve heard of.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 23:00

    Classic Simon Stone article. Finds the "exclusive" on Twitter. Puts his name on it. Not a quote in sight.

  • Comment posted by wyattlane, today at 22:51

    Under Levy's lack of football savvy and his reluctance to invest in the staff ..management and players .. to compete at the highest levels and challenge for trophies, season 2021/22 season will see us competing with Palace to avoid being London's lowest placed club .. Levy's unpardonable dismissal of Pochettino has sent Spurs on a downwards spiral which I fear will take us years to emerge from ..

    • Reply posted by UK of GB and Blankety Blank, today at 22:53

      UK of GB and Blankety Blank replied:
      2-7

  • Comment posted by jk, today at 22:44

    Let’s hope this falls through .. what a joke !

  • Comment posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 22:40

    Kick out racism, simple, get behind the players
    That said, what are you doing levy, just go for potter

    • Reply posted by Knighton Palace, today at 22:53

      Knighton Palace replied:
      What Harry Potter ?

