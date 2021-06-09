Last updated on .From the section Preston

Liam Lindsay did not feature for Stoke last season, with his final competitive appearance for the Potters coming in January 2020

Preston North End have sign defender Liam Lindsay from fellow Championship club Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Deepdale, scoring twice in 13 outings.

Lindsay, who featured 23 times during two years at Stoke, has agreed a two-year contract with the Lilywhites.

"He did great for us when he came on loan so we're delighted to add him to the squad," head coach Frankie McAvoy told the club website. external-link

"When he was at Barnsley he did really well and then Stoke paid quite a bit of money for him and unfortunately it didn't work out.

"What he's got now is an opportunity and a chance to express himself and show the Preston faithful the Liam Lindsay that we know he's capable of being."

