Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Tyler Roberts scored his first Premier League goal at the tail-end of last season at Southampton

Forward Tyler Roberts has signed a new three-year contract with Leeds United that commits him to the Premier League club until the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old is currently on international duty with Wales as they prepare to begin their delayed Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Roberts joined Leeds from West Bromwich Albion in January 2018.

He has since gone on to make 82 appearances, scoring eight goals.

In the 2020-21 season, Roberts featured 28 times in all competitions for Marcelo Bielsa's side and scored his first Premier League goal in the penultimate game of the season, as Leeds beat Southampton 2-0 at St Mary's Stadium.