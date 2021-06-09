Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Aaron Martin reached the League Two play-offs with Exeter City in 2019

Port Vale have made their fourth signing of the summer by lining up Aaron Martin from Hamilton Academical.

The 31-year-old former Birmingham City and Coventry City defender has agreed an undisclosed-length contract.

He will sign when his existing contract with Scottish Premier side Accies expires on 30 June.

Martin's move will follow the signings of midfielders Brad Walker, from Shrewsbury, Blackpool's Ben Garrity, and Salford striker James Wilson.

Martin, who began his career with non-league Eastleigh, spent four and a half years with Southampton, including loans at Salisbury City, Crystal Palace and Coventry City before signing for Birmingham in January 2014.

He then joined Yeovil before re-signing for Coventry and also had moves to Oxford United and Exeter City, with whom he reached the League Two play-offs in 2019.

Martin moved to Hamilton in November 2020. He made 24 league starts for the Accies, who ended up being relegated - but not before becoming one of only six Scottish top-flight sides to take points off unbeaten Scottish champions Rangers last season.

