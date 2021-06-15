Aberdeen, Celtic & Hibernian will all learn their first European opponents in Wednesday's draw

With the nation gripped by Euro 2020 fever, Scottish club football has taken a back seat this summer.

However, on Wednesday, three SPFL clubs will find out their first opponents in their quest for a memorable European run.

Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibernian will all learn their fate, but what lies in wait? And what might be in store for Rangers and St Johnstone when their draws take place next month?

Celtic's grim route

As we know, Scotland has two clubs in the 2021-22 Champions League, with Premiership winners Rangers joined by runners-up Celtic.

However, the Old Firm must battle their way through a tough set of qualification ties to reach the promised land of the lucrative group stage.

Celtic begin in the second qualifying round (the draw takes place at 11:00 BST on Wednesday), where they are seeded and will be paired with Turkey's Galatasaray, Danish side FC Midtjylland or Austria's Rapid Vienna.

Not an easy start for new manager Ange Postecoglou, right? And the bad news is it only gets tougher.

Celtic will still be seeded if they progress to the third round, but the quality of opposition increases as PSV Eindhoven, Sparta Prague, Spartak Moscow and Genk lie in wait. Benfica and Shakhtar Donestk are then the potential opponents in the play-off round.

Difficult for any side, never mind one in a period of upheaval and transition. However, if Celtic can navigate past the second round, they will at least be guaranteed a Europa League group stage.

Should Postecoglou's side fall at their opening Champions League hurdle, they will drop into the third round of Europa League qualifying and face either Anorthosis Famagusta of Cyprus or the Czech Republic's Jablonec. Defeat in that tie would mean a place in the Uefa Conference League play-off.

Celtic's first task in Europe may be navigating past Galatasaray, who Rangers beat last season to reach the Europa League

Daunting task for Aberdeen & Hibs

Third-place Hibs' failure to win the Scottish Cup means they will enter Uefa's new Europa Conference League with Aberdeen - who finished fourth - at the second qualifying round (the draw is scheduled for 12:30 BST). And both sides face a similarly daunting task to Celtic.

While Hibs and Aberdeen are seeded for the second round - avoiding the likes of Basel and Feyenoord and instead potentially receiving a more favourable draw against sides such as Bala Town of Wales or Nothern Ireland's Coleraine - things quickly ramp up if they progress.

Anderlecht, AEK Athens and Rosenborg could be lurking in the third round, where the Scottish pair are unseeded, and that's before you even reach the play-off stage, where big hitters including Roma and Tottenham Hotspur join the party.

What about Rangers & St Johnstone?

Champions Rangers and double cup winners St Johnstone won't learn their opening European opponents until 19 July.

The Ibrox club get their first taste of Champions League football under Steven Gerrard in the third qualifying round.

Gerrard's men will be seeded but can still face tough ties against the likes of Cluj and Ferencvaros - two sides who have knocked Celtic out of Champions League qualifying in recent seasons.

As you would expect, the calibre increases in the play-off round as RB Salzburg and Slavia Prague - who eliminated the Ibrox team in last season's Europa League last 16 - could be among the teams standing in Rangers' way.

If Gerrard's men lose their opening tie, they go into the Europa League play-off round. Fail to make it past that obstacle and the safety net of a place in the Europa Conference groups is guaranteed.

For a while, it looked like the winners of last season's Scottish Cup would be assured of European group stage football, but Chelsea's Champions League win and Villarreal's Europa League triumph changed that.

Instead, St Johnstone will have an incredibly tough tie in the Europa League third qualifying round. Despite being seeded, Callum Davidson's side will face PSV, Sparta Prague, Rapid Vienna, Galatasaray or Midtjylland.

However, if the Perth side lose, they will drop into the Europa Conference League play-off round - and are expected to be seeded - where just one two-legged tie will stand between them and group stage football until Christmas.