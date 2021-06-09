Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aileen Campbell (centre) is the new CEO for Scottish Women's Football

Former MSP and cabinet minister Aileen Campbell has been backed to "drive the game forward" as new chief executive officer of Scottish Women's Football.

Campbell, who was previously Minister for Public Health and Sport and most recently Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government, will start towards the end of summer.

She succeeds Fiona McIntyre, who has taken up a role with the Scottish FA.

Campbell was the "outstanding" choice, says SWF chair Vivienne MacLaren.

She added: "Her ideas and ambitions for SWF closely match what the board want to achieve, which at the core is more people playing and more people watching."

Campbell said: "I've always been passionate about girls' and women's sport and I love football, so this is a perfect opportunity for me to continue to make a positive impact across Scotland."