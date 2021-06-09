Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Scott Brown left port Vale this summer after 144 appearances over three seasons

Exeter City have signed goalkeeper Scott Brown as a player-coach.

The 36-year-old has played more than 500 games in a career that has seen him feature for clubs including Port Vale, Cheltenham Town and Aberdeen.

City are without any experienced goalkeepers following Jonny Maxted's release at the end of the season.

Exeter will still bolster their goalkeeping ranks, having had to bring in emergency loans after injuries to Maxted and Lewis Ward last season.

"He will work with our host of goalkeepers, but will be signed as a player if needed," Exeter manager Matt Taylor told the club website. external-link

"As we've seen in the last couple of seasons, we've had some dramatic injuries to our goalkeepers so it will be nice to have that back up at short notice, and it allows us to stay away from the emergency loan market.

"He will be a really great addition to the coaching staff. He will pass on so much knowledge to our younger players and input everything he has learnt over his career."

