Jack Payne: Crawley Town sign midfielder from Eastleigh
Last updated on .From the section Crawley
League Two club Crawley Town have signed midfielder Jack Payne from National League side Eastleigh.
The 29-year-old has agreed an initial one-year deal with the Reds, with the option of a further year.
Former Gillingham, Peterborough, Blackpool and Ebbsfleet player Payne made 83 league appearances during a three-year spell with the Spitfires.
The terms of the transfer are undisclosed, and he will complete his move to Crawley on 1 July.
