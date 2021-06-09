Alfie Jones: Hull City defender signs two-year contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Hull
Hull City defender Alfie Jones has signed a new two-year deal.
The 23-year-old joined from Southampton in September 2020 and made 31 league appearances as the Tigers won the League One title last season.
"We're delighted to tie Alfie down on a longer deal," boss Grant McCann told the club website.
"I'm looking forward to working with him over the next few years and I believe he will only get better and better."