Alfie Jones started his career at Southampton but never made a competitive appearance for the Saints

Hull City defender Alfie Jones has signed a new two-year deal.

The 23-year-old joined from Southampton in September 2020 and made 31 league appearances as the Tigers won the League One title last season.

"We're delighted to tie Alfie down on a longer deal," boss Grant McCann told the club website. external-link

"I'm looking forward to working with him over the next few years and I believe he will only get better and better."