Northern Ireland's U21s finished fifth in Euro 2021 qualifying

Northern Ireland interim Under 21 manager Andy Crosby has left the role to become assistant manager of EFL League Two side Port Vale.

The Irish FA began the search for a new permanent Under 21 boss in May.

Crosby, 48, took charge of the U21s last summer when Ian Baraclough stepped up to take over the senior Northern Ireland side from Michael O'Neill.

Crosby has moved to Vale Park permanently after supporting boss Darrell Clarke for a spell last season.

His reign saw Northern Ireland gaining six Euro 2021 qualifying points, with victories away to Malta and at home to Ukraine, as well as suffering narrow defeats by eventual group winners Denmark and Finland, and losing away to Ukraine.

Northern Ireland played Scotland two friendly matches in Dumbarton last week, winning the first encounter 2-1 before losing 3-2 in the second game.

The team will begin their bid to reach the 2023 Under-21 European Championship finals away to Malta on 3 September in a group that also includes Spain, Russia, Slovakia and Lithuania.