BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is taking on BBC Radio 5 Live's pundits, presenters and commentators to predict the outcome of every game at the 2020 European Championship.

They have started with the tournament opener, Turkey against Italy, which takes place in Rome on Friday.

Like Lawro, 10 of the 14 predictors have backed Italy to begin with a win. No-one has tipped Turkey to triumph.

Lawro's predictions

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Group A

Games Score Lawro's prediction Friday, 11 June Turkey v Italy x-x 0-2 Saturday, 12 June Wales v Switzerland x-x 0-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Italy and Switzerland Third place: Turkey Going home: Wales

Turkey v Italy (Rome, 20:00 BST)

Italy are one of nine teams who will enjoy home advantage for some or all of their games in the group stage.

It is going to make a massive difference for all of them, especially with some fans allowed back in the stadium. It is one of the reasons I think Italy will top Group A - they are the strongest team out of the four anyhow, but they also get to play three games at Stadio Olimpico.

Italy are not the team they were in major tournaments of the past, but I think they will break down a determined Turkey defence and start with a win.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 0-1, Chris Waddle 0-2, Dion Dublin 1-2, Clinton Morrison 1-2, Chris Sutton 1-1, Christian Fuchs 1-3, Jermaine Jenas 0-0, Emma Saunders 1-2, Steve Crossman 0-2, John Murray 1-1, Ian Dennis 0-1, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-1, Conor McNamara 0-3, Vicki Sparks 0-2

Wales v Switzerland (Baku, 14:00 BST)

This is a tricky start for Wales. Switzerland always seem to be decent without being outstanding - they have got out of the group stage in each of the past three major finals, starting at the Brazil 2014 World Cup - and they very rarely get taken apart.

Wales did brilliantly to reach the semi-finals at Euro 2016 but to progress this time they will need Gareth Bale to be at the top of his game, which he isn't, and for Aaron Ramsey to be fully fit and match sharp, which he isn't either. This looks like a very difficult group for them.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 1-0, Chris Waddle 1-2, Dion Dublin 2-0, Clinton Morrison 1-2, Chris Sutton 1-1, Christian Fuchs 1-3, Jermaine Jenas 0-2, Emma Saunders 1-0, Steve Crossman 1-0, John Murray 0-0, Ian Dennis 0-1, Alistair Bruce-Ball 0-0, Conor McNamara 0-1, Vicki Sparks 1-1

Group B

Games Score Lawro's prediction Saturday, 12 June Denmark v Finland x-x 1-0 Saturday, 12 June Belgium v Russia x-x 1-0

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Belgium and Denmark Third place: Russia Going home: Finland

Denmark v Finland (Copenhagen, 17:00 BST)

Denmark have got some outstanding players so this would have been a hard enough debut for Finland in their first major finals anyhow, but on top of that, they are playing away in Copenhagen.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 1-0, Chris Waddle 2-0, Dion Dublin 1-0, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton 1-0, Christian Fuchs 1-1, Jermaine Jenas 1-0, Emma Saunders 2-0, Steve Crossman 1-0, John Murray 2-1, Ian Dennis 1-0, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-1, Conor McNamara 1-1, Vicki Sparks 2-0

Belgium v Russia (St Petersburg, 20:00 BST)

Russia had a good World Cup when they hosted it in 2018, reaching the quarter-finals.

Home advantage will help them again here but Belgium also enjoyed themselves in that tournament and although they lost in the semi-finals, they beat England at St Petersburg in the third-placed play-off, and I'm sure they won't mind going back there.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 2-0, Chris Waddle 3-1, Dion Dublin 3-1, Clinton Morrison 3-1, Chris Sutton 3-1, Christian Fuchs 3-1, Jermaine Jenas 3-0, Emma Saunders 3-1, Steve Crossman 3-0, John Murray 2-1, Ian Dennis 2-0, Alistair Bruce-Ball 3-0, Conor McNamara 2-0, Vicki Sparks 3-1

Group C

Games Score Lawro's prediction Sunday, 13 June Austria v North Macedonia x-x 1-0 Sunday, 13 June Netherlands v Ukraine x-x 1-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Netherlands and Austria Third place: Ukraine Going home: North Macedonia

Austria v North Macedonia (Bucharest, 17:00 BST)

This is a great occasion for North Macedonia and I'm sure they will give everything they have got, but I can't see past an Austria win here. They are experienced and are a very steady side.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 2-0, Chris Waddle 2-0, Dion Dublin 3-0, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton 1-0, Christian Fuchs 4-0, Jermaine Jenas 1-1, Emma Saunders 1-0, Steve Crossman 1-1, John Murray 1-0, Ian Dennis 1-0, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-0, Conor McNamara 0-1, Vicki Sparks 2-0

Netherlands v Ukraine (Amsterdam, 20:00 BST)

The Dutch are at home but I actually think Ukraine will nick something here. Netherlands boss Frank de Boer has got some talented players in his squad, but their form has been patchy.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 2-0, Chris Waddle 2-2, Dion Dublin 2-0, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton 1-0, Christian Fuchs 3-1, Jermaine Jenas 1-2, Emma Saunders 2-0, Steve Crossman 1-2, John Murray 1-1, Ian Dennis 2-1, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-1, Conor McNamara 1-0, Vicki Sparks 2-1

Group D

Games Score Lawro's prediction Sunday, 13 June England v Croatia x-x 1-1 Monday, 14 June Scotland v Czech Republic x-x 1-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: England and Croatia Third place: Scotland Going home: Czech Republic

England v Croatia (London, 14:00 BST)

I'm not expecting England to hit the ground running at Wembley but Croatia are not the force they were and Gareth Southgate's side should get something out of the game even if they are not at their best.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 2-1, Chris Waddle 2-1, Dion Dublin 3-2, Clinton Morrison 1-1, Chris Sutton 2-1, Christian Fuchs 1-1, Jermaine Jenas 2-1, Emma Saunders 3-1, Steve Crossman 2-0, John Murray 2-0, Ian Dennis 1-1, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-1, Conor McNamara 2-0, Vicki Sparks 2-1

Scotland v Czech Republic (Glasgow, 14:00 BST)

The Czech Republic have got a decent crop of players and we know what a threat Tomas Soucek is after the impressive season he had for West Ham.

It's between them and Scotland for third place in the group and it's going to be tough for Steve Clarke's side to reach the last 16, but it's not impossible. Playing this game at Hampden Park will definitely help.

Scotland will have a real go because it's 23 years since their last major men's tournament and they will give absolutely everything to get out of the group stage for the first time. I don't see them losing this.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 1-1, Chris Waddle 1-2, Dion Dublin 1-1, Clinton Morrison 1-1, Chris Sutton 1-1, Christian Fuchs 1-1, Jermaine Jenas 1-1, Emma Saunders 2-0, Steve Crossman 1-2, John Murray 1-1, Ian Dennis 0-1, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-1, Conor McNamara 1-0, Vicki Sparks 2-1

Group E

Games Score Lawro's prediction Monday, 14 June Poland v Slovakia x-x 2-0 Monday, 14 June Spain v Sweden x-x 1-0

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Spain and Poland Third place: Sweden Going home: Slovakia

Poland v Slovakia (St Petersburg, 17:00 BST)

Slovakia can be a bit flaky at times and in Robert Lewandowski, Poland have got the perfect player to punish any defensive lapses.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 1-0, Chris Waddle 2-0, Dion Dublin 1-0, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton 0-0, Christian Fuchs 2-0, Jermaine Jenas 1-1, Emma Saunders 2-0, Steve Crossman 1-0, John Murray 2-0, Ian Dennis 2-0, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-0, Conor McNamara 1-0, Vicki Sparks 0-0

Spain v Sweden (Seville, 20:00 BST)

Sweden will be grateful this is an evening kick-off so the temperature in Seville will be a bit cooler. I'd still fancy Spain to win this one though, despite their less than ideal build-up.

Spain might not be the force they were a decade ago but they still hide the ball from the opposition extremely well. They are very capable in possession, I am not sure about them in front of goal.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 2-0, Chris Waddle 1-0, Dion Dublin 2-0, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton 2-1, Christian Fuchs 3-0, Jermaine Jenas 2-1, Emma Saunders 2-1, Steve Crossman 3-1, John Murray 3-1, Ian Dennis 1-0, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-0, Conor McNamara 1-0, Vicki Sparks 3-2

Group F

Games Score Lawro's prediction Tuesday, 15 June Hungary v Portugal x-x 1-1 Tuesday, 15 June France v Germany x-x 1-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: France and Portugal Third place: Germany Going home: Hungary

Hungary v Portugal (Budapest, 17:00 BST)

Hungary were in the same group as Portugal at Euro 2016 and ended up topping it after a thrilling 3-3 draw with the eventual tournament winners.

There is no chance Hungary will finish top of Group F and, on paper, this talented Portugal side should have too much for them - but the game is being played in Budapest, so I am going to go with a draw.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 0-2, Chris Waddle 0-2, Dion Dublin 1-3, Clinton Morrison 1-3, Chris Sutton 0-2, Christian Fuchs 0-3, Jermaine Jenas 0-3, Emma Saunders 3-1, Steve Crossman 0-3, John Murray 0-2, Ian Dennis 1-2, Alistair Bruce-Ball 0-2, Conor McNamara 0-2, Vicki Sparks 0-3

France v Germany (Munich, 20:00 BST)

France are my tips to win the tournament and Germany have not been great of late but I would still hesitate before saying they will get beaten in their own backyard.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney 2-1, Chris Waddle 2-0, Dion Dublin 2-2, Clinton Morrison 2-1, Chris Sutton 2-2, Christian Fuchs 3-2, Jermaine Jenas 1-1, Emma Saunders 2-1, Steve Crossman 2-0, John Murray 2-2, Ian Dennis 2-1, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-1, Conor McNamara 1-1, Vicki Sparks 3-1

Mark Lawrenson was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.