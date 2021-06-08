Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jess Carter's only England cap came against Kazakhstan in a World Cup qualifier in November 2017

Chelsea defender Jess Carter has signed a new one-year contract.

The reigning WSL champions also have an option to extend the 23-year-old's deal by a further 12 months.

Carter, who has one England cap, played 19 times last season as Chelsea won the league, the Continental League Cup and made the Champions League final.

"There is more that I can do here at Chelsea to help the team and I'm really excited to see what we can go on and achieve," she told the club website. external-link

Carter played a key role in helping the Blues reach their first ever Champions League final - it was her pass that set up Pernille Harder for a crucial goal in the semi-final win over Bayern Munich.

"She has really stepped up this season and found her stride," added general manager Paul Green.

"She came into the team at a crucial point in the season and showed an assurance and calmness that is needed at the business end of a season. Indeed, having some of her best performances during the latter stages our Champions League run."

She is the fifth player to sign a contract extension this year following on from Sophie Ingle, Fran Kirby, Maren Mjelde and Carly Telford.

Meanwhile Scotland midfielder Jamie-Lee Napier has left the club after two seasons.

The 21-year-old made four appearances but spent last season on loan at Birmingham City.