Chiedozie Ogbene says Uefa should take action after the Republic of Ireland's players were booed for taking a knee before their game in Hungary.

The Rotherham winger, 24, became the first African-born player to win a Republic cap when he came on late in Tuesday night's 0-0 friendly draw.

Earlier, the 11 Republic players who started were booed by Hungary fans for the anti-racism gesture.

"We hope Uefa will take stricter action and find a solution," said Ogbene.

"It is a difficult task because it has been going on for many years. We won't find a result or solution overnight.

"I try not to worry about it. I just focus on ourselves. I feel like the group we have - it is diverse and everyone is together."

Hungary's Euro 2020 campaign begins next Tuesday in Budapest against Portugal, and Republic manager Stephen Kenny said the events in the Szusza Ferenc Stadium did not "reflect well" on the country.

The incident in Hungary came after some England fans booed their own team as they took a knee before their warm-up games against Austria and Romania.

Three black players in Republic side

Ogbene was one of three black players who represented Kenny's side in Budapest, with Adam Idah and Gavin Bazunu both starting in a contest that had over 7,000 spectators.

"I am so happy we continue to show how important it is to accept everyone for who they are and just educate people, and I am so proud of the team," added Ogbene, who was born in Nigeria but moved to Cork in 2005.

"To be titled the first African-born, I'm really blessed and it's a huge honour, something that I want to inspire everyone else to, to follow their dreams."

The 24-year-old played for the League of Ireland clubs Cork City and Limerick and moved to English side Brentford before joining Rotherham in 2019.

Asked whether he had been disappointed at the way the gesture was greeted, Ogbene added: "Yes, I was obviously disappointed because we all go through different stories and different histories in our lives.

"This is something that black people have been fighting for many years - discrimination and racism. There is no place in any sport, any place."

The Rotherham striker almost had an instant impact after his late introduction as he fired into the side-netting from a tight angle and his pace was obvious.

"I have got the first taste of it and I am hungry for more. I don't want to miss this opportunity and I will do everything I can to be an option for the manager," he said.